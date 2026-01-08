WTC points table update after Australia's win over England in Sydney to seal Ashes 4-1 Australia won the fifth and final Test against England today to seal the Ashes 4-1. They chased down 160 runs comfortably as they strengthened their top spot in the WTC points table with their seventh win of the ongoing cycle. Here's the WTC points table update after the Sydney Ashes Test:

Australia defeated England in the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney to seal the series 4-1. They chased down the modest target of 160 runs with five wickets in hand. With this win, Australia strengthened their position at the top in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, having now won seven out of eight matches in the ongoing 2025-27 cycle. Their PCT now reads an unrealistic 87.5 and a lot of things would have to go wrong for them to not play the final in 2027.

Meanwhile, England's WTC woes continued as they succumbed to their sixth loss of the cycle and remain rooted to seventh place, just above Bangladesh and West Indies. Their PCT has dropped from 35.19 to 31.66, having won only three Tests, two vs India and one vs Australia, so far in WTC 2025-27 cycle.

Among other teams, New Zealand and South Africa are placed second and third, respectively, with the PCT of 77.78 and 75, while India, led by Shubman Gill, are struggling in sixth place with four wins and as many losses after nine matches.

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. Australia 8 7 1 0 84 87.5 2. New Zealand 3 2 0 1 28 77.78 3. South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75 4. Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 5. Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 50 6. India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15 7. England 10 3 6 1 38 31.66 8. Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67 9. West Indies 8 0 7 1 4 4.17

Jacob Bethell's heroics go in vain

Earlier, Jacob Bethell continued his lone fight for England on the final morning of the Test match. He scored 154 runs before being dismissed by Mitchell Starc as England managed to stretch their lead to 159 runs. The visitors were bundled out for 342 runs in their second essay but the target of 160 runs didn't prove to be enough.

England rued not having a specialist spinner in Shoaib Bashir as the ball turned a lot for the likes of Beau Webster, Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell in the second innings. But conditions were still decent for batting on the final day and Australia were always the favourites to win the Sydney Test, coming into the final day. Overall, the hosts were the better team right through the Ashes and the scoreline of 4-1 at the end of it, emphatically suggests the same.

