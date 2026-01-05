'Can raise tariffs on them very quickly': Trump warns India over Russian oil imports, praises PM Modi Trump warned that the US could swiftly impose higher tariffs on Indian goods if India's trade and energy decisions do not align with Washington's preferences. He linked India’s approach to Russian oil to his own dissatisfaction, even as he praised PM Modi.

Washington:

United States President Donald Trump has once again issued a strong warning to India, stating that Washington could raise tariffs on Indian goods "very quickly" if New Delhi's energy and trade policies do not align with American expectations. The remarks were revealed in an audio clip released by the White House, where Trump directly linked India's decisions on Russian oil to his personal dissatisfaction.

Trump praises PM Modi but stresses his influence

In the audio, Trump claimed that India adjusted its approach to keep him satisfied. "They wanted to make me happy, basically," he said. Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump added, "Modi's a very good man. He's a good guy. He knew I was not happy. And it was important to make me happy." He also issued a pointed warning about trade consequences, stating, "They do trade. And we can raise tariffs on them very quickly, and it would be very bad for them."

Remarks on global economic conditions

Trump did not restrict his comments to India alone. He criticised global economic conditions, saying, "The Russian economy is lousy. But what's really lousy is the Venezuelan economy. The Venezuelan economy is, I think, the worst economy I've ever seen." The comments come at a time when India is recalibrating how it reports its oil imports during sensitive negotiations with Washington.

The new audio adds a sharper tone to ongoing India-US discussions on trade, energy security and geopolitical alignment. As India continues to purchase Russian oil while strengthening ties with Washington, Trump's remarks place additional scrutiny on New Delhi’s balancing act.