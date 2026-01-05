India advises citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran amid violent protests Indians residing in Iran on resident visas are advised to register with the Indian Embassy if they have not done so already.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a travel advisory urging Indian citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran due to ongoing violent protests in the country. The advisory comes in light of recent developments that have raised safety concerns for foreign nationals.

Guidelines for Indians Already in Iran

Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) currently in Iran are advised to exercise caution, stay away from areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely follow updates from local authorities and news outlets, said the MEA. The MEA also recommends monitoring the official website and social media channels of the Indian Embassy in Tehran for timely information.

Indians residing in Iran on resident visas are advised to register with the Indian Embassy if they have not done so already. The move aims to ensure that the embassy can provide assistance and keep track of Indian citizens in the country in case of emergencies.

“In view of recent developments, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice. Indian citizens and PIOs currently in Iran should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran. Indian nationals living in Iran on resident-visas are advised to register with the Indian Embassy, if not already done so,” the MEA stated.