Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has this problem of chronic cough, and she keeps coming for check-ups, especially with this pollution in the city.

New Delhi:

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, the news agency PTI reported, citing sources, on Tuesday. Hospital officials said she is stable and doing well, and is currently under the observation of a chest physician. She was admitted on Monday at around 10 pm.

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the Congress leader was experiencing respiratory discomfort, and upon medical examination, it was found that her bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated due to the combined effects of cold weather and pollution.

"As a precautionary measure, she was admitted for further observation and treatment. At present, her condition is absolutely stable. She is responding well to treatment and is being managed with antibiotics and other supportive medications. The decision regarding her discharge will be taken by the treating physicians based on her clinical progress and is likely in a day or two, said Dr Swaroop.

Sonia Gandhi's health history

Sonia Gandhi has faced a series of health-related events in recent years. A few months ago, she was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for a stomach-related issue. Her February hospitalisation lasted one day, during which she was under the supervision of a gastroenterology specialist.

Earlier on June 19, Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after receiving treatment for a stomach-related ailment. The 79-year-old senior leader was admitted on June 15 following complaints linked to an abdominal infection. Over the past four days, Gandhi remained under close medical observation.

On June 7, too, the Congress leader also went to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, being brought in for a routine health check-up due to some minor health issues, according to Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister.

In September 2022, Gandhi travelled to the United States for a deferred medical check-up, a visit that had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was accompanied by her son, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during that trip.