UP SIR: 2.89 crore voters removed from list as Election Commission releases draft electoral roll

The Election Commission on Tuesday published the draft voter list for Uttar Pradesh as part of the ongoing SIR process. Out of 15.44 crore voters, names of 12.55 crore (81.30 per cent) people have been retained in draft electoral roll. Over 2.89 crore voters have been removed from the list in the state. As many as 2.17 crore people have been permanently shifted while 46.23 lakh people have died, as per the State Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa.

Besides, 25.47 lakh people either have duplicate voter ID card or were found to be missing.

People whose names are not included in the draft voter list can file objections online on the Election Commission’s website or by visiting the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO) until February 6.

Addressing a press conference, Rinwa said that more than 15,000 polling stations have been set up across the state. He stated that copies of the draft voter list have been provided to political parties.

CEO Rinwa gives details of forms

CEO Rinwas said people who wish to get their names removed from the list or update correct information can fill Form 7 and Form 8.

"Form 7 should be filled in case someone wants to remove their name from the list or if a family member has died. Form 8 should be filled if there is any incorrect information or if the voter has shifted. The first step is to check their name in the draft list published today. Voters have a period of one month to do so," he said.

People whose names have not been mentioned on the list can fill Form 6 to get them included.

“On March 6, 2026, we will issue the final voter list under SIR. Voters should check their details by entering their EPIC number on the website. I urge voters to do so. If their name is not available, they should fill out Form 6,” he added.

