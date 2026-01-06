Uttar Pradesh SIR draft electoral roll: How to check your name in voter list? Uttar Pradesh SIR: The primary objective of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is to include eligible voters who are missing from the rolls and also to remove duplicate or ineligible entries.

Lucknow:

The Election Commission published the draft electoral rolls for Uttar Pradesh today (January 6). The previous scheduled date for releasing the draft electoral rolls of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was December 31. However, the UP Chief Electoral Officer had requested an additional two-week extension to re-verify voters marked as deceased, shifted, or absent. The state had already been granted a one-week extension earlier.

Voters will be able to submit claims and objections from January 6 to February 6, 2026. From January 6 to February 27, 2026, the Election Commission will carry out the notice period, scrutiny of forms, and the disposal of all claims and objections. The final electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh will be published on March 6, 2026.

Notably, SIR is a door-to-door and document-based exercise conducted by the ECI to update electoral rolls. The primary objective is to include eligible voters who are missing from the rolls and also to remove duplicate or ineligible entries. The final electoral rolls prepared after this process will be published in February 2026.

2.89 crore names likely to be deleted in UP

The special intensive revision process of the electoral roll in Uttar Pradesh has been completed. According to sources, about 2.89 crore voters in the state have been placed in the "uncollectable" category, meaning their names have been removed from the voter list. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh had a total of about 15. 44 lakh registered voters.

After the last date of the SIR process, names of around 2.89 crore voters, about 18.7 per cent of the electorate, could not be included. In the state capital Lucknow alone, the voter count has reduced by nearly 12 lakh.

Of the 2.89 crore voters whose names were deleted, about 1.25 crore had permanently shifted to other places. These voters themselves informed the booth-level officers about their relocation. Around 45.95 lakh voters have died, while 23.59 lakh voters were found to be duplicates.

About 9.57 lakh voters did not submit the required forms, and nearly 84 lakh voters are marked as missing. Lucknow earlier had around 40 lakh voters. So far, about 70 per cent, roughly 28 lakh voters, have submitted their SIR forms. This means around 12 lakh voter names have been deleted in the city, including about 5.36 lakh duplicate voters.

How to check your name in draft voter list?

Visit the official website: voters.eci.gov.in.

Look for Special Intensive Revision (SIR)- 2026.

Enter your Voter ID (EPIC) number and submit​

Enter the required information and the captcha code and click ‘Search’

The system will provide your details. You can further check if your details are correct by clicking on ‘View Details’ under the ‘Action’ column.

Visit ceouttarpradesh.nic.in to download the PDF Draft Roll for your specific district and assembly constituency.

You can also visit your polling station to check the draft electoral roll with the booth-level officer (BLO), as all BLOs are required to maintain a copy of the electoral list for their respective booths.

Alternatively, you can verify your details using the ECINET mobile app.

What to do if your name is missing on the list?

If a voter's name does not appear in the draft electoral roll, an objection can be filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI). Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa, quoted by news agency PTI, said that voters whose names were deleted as “untraceable or missing” would need to provide proof of inclusion in the 2003 Special Intensive Revision (SIR) list or submit any other document prescribed by the ECI to get their names re-added to the voters’ list.

Rinwa also said that the ECI will invite objections to the inclusion of nearly 12.55 crore names in the draft electoral roll. Such objections can be submitted by filling out Form 7.

If an objection against a name in the draft list is found to be valid, that name may be removed from the electoral roll.

Voters can submit these forms online through voters.eci.gov.in or the ECINET mobile app. Offline submissions can be made by visiting the booth-level officer (BLO).

