Uttar Pradesh SIR: Voter list revision exercise completed, 2.89 crore names likely to be removed The process of the voter list revision by the Election Commission in Uttar Pradesh has been completed and the draft electoral roll will be published on December 31.

New Delhi:

The special intensive revision process of the electoral roll in Uttar Pradesh has been completed. The final figures and the draft voter list will be released on December 31. According to sources, about 2.89 crore voters in the state have been placed in the "uncollectable" category, meaning their names have been removed from the voter list. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh had a total of about 15. 44 lakh registered voters.

After the last date of the SIR process, names of around 2.89 crore voters, about 18.7 per cent of the electorate, could not be included. In the state capital Lucknow alone, the voter count has reduced by nearly 12 lakh.

1.25 crore voters permanently shifted

Of the 2.89 crore voters whose names were deleted, about 1.25 crore had permanently shifted to other places. These voters themselves informed the booth-level officers about their relocation. Around 45.95 lakh voters have died, while 23.59 lakh voters were found to be duplicates.

84 lakh voters missing

About 9.57 lakh voters did not submit the required forms, and nearly 84 lakh voters are marked as missing. Lucknow earlier had around 40 lakh voters. So far, about 70 per cent, roughly 28 lakh voters, have submitted their SIR forms. This means around 12 lakh voter names have been deleted in the city, including about 5.36 lakh duplicate voters.

Key SIR data from Uttar Pradesh

Among the 9 assembly constituencies in Lucknow, Malihabad and Mohanlalganj recorded the highest form submission rates at 83 per cent each. Other constituencies showed varied participation. Bakshi Ka Talab recorded 78 per cent, Lucknow West 70 per cent, Sarojini Nagar 69 per cent, Lucknow Central 65 per cent, Lucknow East 63 per cent, Lucknow North 62 per cent and Lucknow Cantonment 61 per cent form submission.

After completion of the SIR process, the draft electoral roll will be published on December 31. Claims and objections can be filed from December 31, 2025 to January 30, 2026. The final voter list will be published on February 28, 2026.

Discord in BJP over voter list revision, claims Akhilesh

Taking to X, Samajwadi Party chief Akhikesh Yadav attacked the BJP, claiming the leak of information about 2.8 crore voters getting removed from the voter list as left the UP chief minister unsettled, as the majority of these names are BJP voters.

"In the UP BJP, the cause of the internal uproar may superficially be some rebel meeting, but the real reason is that this news has already spread among BJP MLAs: that the names of 2.89 crore voters have been deleted from the SIR," he wrote in the psost.

"According to the UP Chief Minister, with one year remaining, 85-90% of those deleted are his own voters. Here's the political-mathematical analysis of this," he added.

