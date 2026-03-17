Should KL Rahul open for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026? Former cricketer analyses impact

New Delhi:

In IPL 2025, senior India batter KL Rahul amassed 539 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 149.72. Interestingly, he was slotted in the middle order to start with, as Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhisek Porel opened the batting. Rahul was happy with his position but soon after Fraser-McGurk flopped and Faf du Plessis was injured, Rahul returned to the top order but that didn’t affect his form.

However, the lack of a settled structure around him affected the overall balance of the batting unit. The constant adjustments meant others in the lineup struggled to find clarity in their responsibilities, leading to inconsistent performances as Delhi failed to qualify for the playoffs last year.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes the solution is straightforward and that is to fix Rahul’s position at the top of the order. He highlighted the keeper-batter’s track record and recent improvements as strong reasons to avoid further experimentation.

“I think he will open, and he should open only. He has a fabulous record as an opener. If we talk about the last three or four years, his graph, when it comes to strike rate, has gone up a lot. I feel they shouldn’t get confused,” Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

Kaif stressed that pushing Rahul into unfamiliar roles, such as the middle order or finishing positions, has not been beneficial. He noted that clarity in role definition would allow the batter to maximise his strengths while giving the rest of the lineup a more stable framework.

“The problem is that they ask KL Rahul to bat at No. 4 or do the finishing role. He should go and play his game, and as an opener. They have David Miller and Tristan Stubbs as well this time. You open, and back your shots and game. A massive change was seen in his batting last year. He improved his game in the power play, and he alone won a few matches,” Kaif observed.

David Miller is a great addition, believes Kaif

The addition of David Miller has also drawn praise, with Kaif highlighting the value of experience and finishing ability in the lower middle order. Alongside Tristan Stubbs, Miller’s presence is expected to strengthen the batting depth.

“The biggest thing is David Miller. He will bat at No. 5 or No. 6 on that Delhi pitch, and he is in great form. So they have done two things. They have filled their squad with a lot of openers and brought in Miller. Spinners were their strength from earlier, and they have a few fast bowlers as well. It’s looking like a more balanced team compared to last year,” Kaif observed.

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