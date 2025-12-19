Gujarat publishes draft voter list after SIR drive, over 73 lakh names deleted | Details here Gujarat has published its draft voter list after completing a statewide Special Intensive Revision drive, resulting in the exclusion of over 73 lakh names. More than 4.34 crore voters were verified during the process, which involved extensive door-to-door surveys and digitisation.

Gandhinagar:

As per the directions of the Election Commission of India, Gujarat has completed a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of its electoral rolls, following which the draft voter list has been published. The SIR campaign began on October 27 and continued for nearly one and a half months across the state. After the completion of the enumeration phase, the draft electoral roll was released on Friday. The process resulted in the verification of more than 4.34 crore voters across Gujarat.

Over 73 lakh names excluded from draft roll

Following the SIR process, a draft voter list was prepared from a total electorate of 5.08 crore voters. Of these, the names of 73.73 lakh voters have been excluded from the draft list. Voters whose names have been left out can file claims and objections until January 18, 2026. The final phase of the revision will conclude by February 10, 2026, and the final electoral roll will be published on February 17, 2026.

Reasons for deletions in draft voter list

According to the Election Commission, the names were removed for the following reasons:

Deceased voters: 18,07,278

Voters found absent: 9,69,662

Permanently migrated voters: 40,25,553

Voters registered at two places: 3,81,470

Other reasons: 1,89,364

After the publication of the draft list, the total number of voters in Gujarat stands at 4,34,70,109.

Massive administrative effort behind the SIR drive

On the occasion of the draft voter list publication, Chief Electoral Officer Harit Shukla said the process was completed within the stipulated timeframe due to the collective efforts of the election machinery across the state. A total of 33 District Election Officers, 182 Electoral Registration Officers, 855 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, 50,963 Booth Level Officers, 54,443 Booth Level Agents and 30,833 volunteers actively participated in the exercise. The drive also received cooperation from voters, political parties, media and civil society organisations.

Enumeration forms digitised, urban bodies involved

Out of a total of 5,08,43,436 registered voters, enumeration forms were received from 4,34,70,109 voters. All these forms have been fully digitised. In urban areas, officials from municipal corporations and municipalities were also involved in the process. As per Election Commission guidelines, commissioners of all municipal corporations in Gujarat were appointed as Additional District Election Officers to support the SIR campaign.

Door-to-door survey ensured accuracy

Booth Level Officers conducted continuous door-to-door surveys to identify deceased voters, permanently shifted voters and those registered at multiple locations. Despite extensive outreach, some voters could not be contacted or did not submit enumeration forms within the stipulated period. These voters may have shifted permanently, registered elsewhere, passed away or chosen not to remain on the electoral roll. Their names have therefore not been included in the draft list.

Claims, objections and political party review

After meetings between Booth Level Officers and Booth Level Agents of political parties, assembly constituency-wise lists of voters whose forms were not received were published on the websites of the respective District Election Officers and the Chief Electoral Officer. Two copies of the draft voter list have been provided to all recognised political parties in each district. These include one printed copy with photographs and one soft copy without photographs. Lists of voters whose enumeration forms were not received have also been shared for verification.

Political parties have been urged to closely examine the lists and assist voters in filing claims and objections, if required, by February 18, 2026. All claims and objections will be examined through due process, including personal hearings, before a final decision is taken.

Youth turning 18 can apply for voter registration

Young citizens who complete 18 years of age as on January 1, 2026, can apply for inclusion in the final electoral roll by filling Form 6. The final voter list will be published on February 17, 2026. The draft electoral roll is available at all polling stations and designated locations. It can also be accessed online at the Chief Electoral Officer's website at ceo.gujarat.gov.in.

