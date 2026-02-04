Yumnam Khemchand Singh takes oath as Manipur Chief Minister Singh had been elected as the BJP's legislative party leader the previous day.

Imphal:

Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur. The oath was administered by Governor Ajay Bhalla at Lok Bhavan. Singh had been elected as the BJP's legislative party leader the previous day in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by 35 of the 37 BJP MLAs, besides the party's central observer Tarun Chugh, its northeast in-charge Sambit Patra, and BJP state president A Sharda Devi, among others.

Earlier, Singh met Governor Bhalla to stake claim to form the government in the state.

"We met the governor in the presence of our newly elected legislature party leader and BJP observer Tarun Chugh.The NDA staked a claim to form a popular government in the state," state BJP chief A Sharda Devi said.

Singh also took to X to announce the move.

"Pleased to stake claim to form the new government before the Hon'ble Governor, Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla Ji, at Lok Bhavan today, following my arrival from New Delhi, in the august presence of BJP National General Secretary, Shri Tarun Chugh Ji, and BJP Northeast Coordinator, Shri Sambit Patra Ji,” he said.

President's rule revoked in Manipur

Ahead of Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s oath ceremony, President’s Rule in Manipur was also revoked.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Droupadi Murmu, President of India hereby revoke the Proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 13th day of February, 2025, in relation to the State of Manipur with effect from the 4th day of February, 2026," a Proclamation issued by the President said.

Manipur unrest and President rule

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday formally started preparations to form the government in Manipur by appointing its national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, as the central observer to supervise the process.

Several senior BJP leaders, including MLAs, from Manipur travelled to Delhi for discussions with the party’s central leadership.



President’s rule was first imposed in Manipur on February 13, 2025, following widespread ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. In August 2025, the central government extended this period by another six months.

The state went under President’s rule after the resignation of the BJP-led government, headed by N Biren Singh, on February 9, 2025. Since then, the 60-member Manipur Assembly, whose term continues until 2027, has remained under suspended animation.