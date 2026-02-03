Who is Yumnam Khemchand Singh? Know about Manipur CM-designate with black belt in martial arts BJP officially initiated the process to form the government in Manipur on Monday by appointing party’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh as the central observer to oversee the process.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh is set to become the Chief Minister of Manipur. This decision was taken during the Manipur NDA legislative party meeting in Delhi. BJP officially initiated the process to form the government in Manipur on Monday by appointing party’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh as the central observer to oversee the process.

Yumnam will be the 56th Chief Minister of the BJP.

Who is Yumnam Khemchand Singh?

Yumnam Khemchand Singh is a BJP MLA from the Singjamei Assembly constituency in Manipur. He served as the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly from 2017 to 2022.

Between 2022 and 2025, he held key ministerial responsibilities, serving as Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, and the Education Department.

62-year-old Singh has been active not only in Manipur’s political life but also in promoting the martial art of Taekwondo. In late 2025, he made history by becoming the first Indian to receive the 5th Dan black belt in traditional Taekwondo, awarded by the Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation in Seoul.

Following the outbreak of violence in Manipur in May 2023, the Union government called Manipur’s cabinet ministers, including Khemchand Singh, to Delhi, urging them to prioritise restoring normalcy in the state.

Singh belongs to Meitei community.

Manipur BJP MLAs make beeline to Delhi

Several BJP leaders from Manipur arrived in Delhi for a high-level meeting with the party’s central leadership, just days before the second term of President’s rule in the state is scheduled to end.

The six-month President’s rule in Manipur was first imposed on February 13, 2025, following prolonged ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The central government later extended it for another six months in August 2025.

President’s rule was imposed after the resignation of the BJP-led state government, headed by N Biren Singh, on February 9, 2025. The 60-member Manipur Assembly, whose term runs until 2027, was kept under suspended animation since then