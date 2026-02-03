Kremlin responds to Trump's claims on India stopping Russian oil trade: 'No talks held with New Delhi yet' Kremlin responds to Trump's claims on India stopping Russian oil trade: 'No talks held with New Delhi yet'

New Delhi:

The Kremlin on Tuesday responded to US President Donald Trump’s claim that India would stop buying Russian oil following the announcement of a trade deal with Washington, saying it had received no such indication from New Delhi so far.

Russia intends to continue to develop its relations with India in every possible way, he added.

Trump on Monday unveiled a new trade agreement with India, highlighting lower reciprocal tariffs and expanded market access. He also claimed that India would end purchases of Russian oil and significantly increase imports of American goods.

While India has confirmed the tariff reduction aspect of the deal, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming the move after a phone call with Trump, there has been no official statement from New Delhi on halting oil imports from Moscow.