8 Opposition MPs, including Raja Warring, suspended from Lok Sabha for throwing papers at Speaker

As many as eight Lok Sabha MPs have been suspended for the entire Budget Session for throwing papers at the chair. The suspended lawmakers include Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Kiran Kumar Reddy, S Venkatesan, Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose and Prashant Padole. Out of these MPs, seven are from the Congress Party while one, Venkatesan, is from CPM.

The action against the MPs came after Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, presented a resolution in this regard.

The Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, have launched an ardent protest againt the suspension of their fellow lawmakers.

Suspended MPs along with their constituencies

Gurjeet Singh Aujla (Congress): Amritsar in Punjab Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (Congress): Ludhiana in Punjab Hibi Eden (Congress): Ernakulam in Kerala Dean Kuriakose (Congress): Idukki in Kerala Manickam Tagore (Congress): Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy (Congress): Bhongir in Telangana Prashant Padole (Congress): Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra S Venkatesan (CPI-M): Madurai in Tamil Nadu

Notably, a ruckus erupted in Lok Sabha after LoP Rahul Gandhi sought to speak on 2020 India-China confrontation, citing an unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. The chair, however, turned down this request after the governnment stated that the memoir cannot be cited as it wasn't published yet. Rahul Gandhi remained adamant about putting forward his point, but he could not complete his speech. Due to the uproar, the proceedings of the House had to be adjourned several times. Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, MPs threw pieces of paper towards the Speaker’s chair.

When the Lok Sabha proceedings resumed for the fourth time at 3 pm, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju presented a proposal to suspend the MPs who had thrown papers for the remainder of the session, which was passed by a voice vote.

