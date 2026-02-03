PM Modi signed India-US trade deal under Trump's pressure: Rahul Gandhi outside Parliament Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi ji is scared because those who shaped his image are now breaking this image.

Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who was not allowed to speak in Lok Sabha, said outside the Parliament that how the India-US trade deal, which was stalled for four months, was signed suddenly. He also sought details of the trade deal from the Centre. Saying that PM Modi has sold the country, Rahul said the Prime Minister is scared because those who shaped his image are now breaking this image.

PM Modi is rattled, alleges Rahul Gandhi

"Modi ji is rattled. The (US-India) trade deal, which was stalled for the past few months, was signed by Narendra Modi last night. There is extreme pressure on him. Narendra Modi ji's image can get damaged. The main thing is that our PM is compromised. The public needs to think about this. For the first time, the LoP was not allowed to speak on the President's speech. Narendra Modi ji has sold your hard work in this trade deal because he is compromised. He has sold the country. Narendra Modi ji is scared because those who shaped his image are now breaking this image....There is a case on Adani ji in the US, it is actually a case on Modi ji....The Epstein Files contain even more that the US has not yet released. There is pressure due to that as well. These are the two pressure points. The country should understand this."

While addressing the Lok Sabha amid ruckus, Rahul Gandhi 'authenticated' copy of article which cited former army chief's unpublished 'memoir'. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said he cannot quote same matter in pretext of making indirect reference when ruling already given.

How trade deal was signed suddenly, asks Rahul in Parliament

Rahul Gandhi alleged that he was not allowed to speak because Prime Minister Modi is scared. “The trade deal that had been stalled for the last four months was suddenly signed by PM Modi yesterday evening. There is tremendous pressure on the Prime Minister, and the image balloon that was created at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore could burst. The important point is that Prime Minister Modi has been compromised. Who compromised him and how it was done is something the people of India must think about,” he said.

Important matter in President's speech is national security: Rahul

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said,"A very important matter in the President's speech is a matter relating to national security. Our relationship between the Pakistanis, the Chinese, and us. There is a very important point in this article that I have authenticated. It speaks about the PM's reaction...Our President's address was about the path India has to take. Today. On the world stage, the main issue in international affairs is the conflict between China and the US. This is central to our President's address. All I am saying is let me make a statement about what happened between China and India and how our PM reacted to it. Why am I being stopped? BJP MPs object to Rahul Gandhi speaking on this issue.

