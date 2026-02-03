Bihar Budget 2026: Finance Minister tables Rs 3.47 lakh crore budget in Assembly Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Yadav said that this year's budget of Rs 3.47 lakh crore is significantly more than last year's Rs 3.17 lakh crore.

Patna:

Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Yadav has tabled the Budget 2026-27 in the state Assembly. While presenting the Budget, the Finance Minister said that this year's budget of Rs 3.47 lakh crore is significantly more than last year's Rs 3.17 lakh crore. Of this, Rs 7,724 crore has been allocated to social welfare schemes. Yadav also said that tax revenue for the 2026-27 financial year is expected to be around Rs 65,800 crore.

In keeping with the state government's motto of "nyay ke saath vikas" (development with justice), a sum of Rs 7,724 crore has been allocated for social welfare schemes, he said.

"The budget has been prepared with a focus on imaan, gyaan, vigyaan, armaan aur samman (faith, knowledge, science and respect)," he added.

Yadav also spoke of the much-talked-about Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, rolled out ahead of the assembly polls in November last year, which is said to have decisively clinched the deal in favour of the ruling NDA.

"A sum of Rs 10,000 each was transferred into the accounts of 1.56 crore women. Soon, an additional Rs 2 lakh will be given to those who may have utilised the money to set up businesses," said the minister.