Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Congress asks govt to take both Houses into confidence on US trade deals Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue the discussion on the motion of 'Thanks to the President's address' during the ongoing Budget Session on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

The Lok Sabha is set to reconvene today at 11 am after Monday's session descended into repeated disruptions sparked by Rahul Gandhi's remarks citing the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief MM Naravane. Tensions flared as BJP members, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, strongly objected, asserting that only officially published material can be quoted inside the House. The uproar led to several adjournments before the proceedings were ultimately called off for the day. Gandhi maintained his stance and sought to speak on the 2020 India-China border standoff, further intensifying the confrontation on the floor of the House. Ahead of today's procedure, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the ruling coalition gathered for a meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party at the Parliament House complex.