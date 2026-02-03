Exclusive: Rakesh Bedi teases a 'more menacing' Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar Part 2 | Watch Now that the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 has been released, let's have a look at what senior actor Rakesh Bedi said about his character in the sequel.

New Delhi:

Ever since Aditya Dhar's second film Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, the spy thriller has been in news. Be it the cast performances, the production of the film or the its monstrous collection, Dhurandhar has been in the headlines. Now the makers are gearing up for the release of its sequel.

On February 3, the makers of Dhurandhar 2 released the teaser of the movie and with this the film is back in trends. Amid all this, let's have a look at what senior actor Rakesh Bedi said about his character in the sequel.

I'll be more menacing: Rakesh Bedi

During a conversation with India TV, Rakesh Bedi was asked about his character of Jameel Jamali, the actor said, ' All I can say is that I'll be more menacing that what the my character was in part 1,' while adding that the audiences should be ready for it.

The senior actor also added that Jameel Jamali may come across as only conniving and humourous but he is aggressive in nature as he orchestrates all that happens in Lyari. 'He pulls the strings and somehow starts it all,' said Bedi.

If Ranveer hadn’t been there, the film would have flopped: Rakesh Bedi

While talking about Ranveer's security as an actor, Rakesh Bedi said, 'Nobody is insecure at all, let me tell you that. I salute Ranveer Singh, for the way he has handled himself in this film and presented himself. There are so many scenes, must be around 40-50 scenes, where he is standing in the second row, behind the character actors. He is giving them space to breathe, space to perform as per the story and take the story forward. He is not coming forward and trying to steal anybody's limelight, or say that 'this dialogue is mine and I will say it'. He is not doing anything like that, so this speaks volumes of the confidence and the understanding of cinema of Ranveer Singh.'

The senior actor further added, 'If there would have been any other hero, then this wouldn't have happened. And the film wouldn't have performed so well. The reason for the film to do so well is that he (Ranveer) has played his character to the hit.'

Watch the full interview here:

After going past Rs 1300 crore at the box office, Dhurandhar was released on Netflix. Now the sequel will release on March 19, 2026.

