Piyush Goyal hails PM Modi for historic India-US trade deal, tears into Rahul Gandhi | Video

New Delhi:

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “historic” trade deal between India and the United States. He said every sector of the society will be benefitted from this deal and the economy will get a major boost.

"On behalf of everyone, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulate all of you, because this trade deal, which the Prime Minister finalised yesterday, will truly bring immense opportunities for India's economy, for all 140 crore citizens of India, for every poor person, farmer, fisherman, young man and woman living in the villages, our sisters, and women," Minister Goyal said in a video address.

Speaking over the alleged apprehensions of the dairy and agriculture sector over the deal, Piyush Goyal said PM Modi has worked proactively to protect the interests of people involved in these two areas. He said both sectors have been protected in the deal.

"PM Modi has always championed both the agriculture and dairy sectors, safeguarding their interests and working tirelessly to ensure a bright future and ample opportunities for the people in this sector. I am pleased that the entire country understands and appreciates this, and it resonates deeply with them. The sensitive factors of India's economy, particularly agriculture and dairy, have been protected,” he said.

Goyal said there was a massive enthusiasm in people of the country over the deal and all sectors were appreciating it.

“We have seen reports from across the country; there is widespread enthusiasm. All those involved in India's exports, those connected to India's technology sector, those who want to bring modern technology to India or become part of global supply chains and global value chains, those who want to establish global capability centers, and those who want to invest in various sectors, especially labor-intensive ones that provide employment to millions of people – all are excited by this,” he said.

Goyal attacks Rahul Gandhi

Piyush Goyal also rebuked LoP Rahul Gandhi for “misleading” the people. He said the economy was “ruined” during Congress’ ten years of rule.

“It is a great misfortune that negative-minded leaders like Rahul Gandhi are trying to mislead or confuse the country today. I condemn Rahul Gandhi's lies and deceit. He wants to mislead people, but it won't work. The country is moving forward. They have no interest in making India the fastest-growing economy in the world. During the ten years of Congress rule in the UPA government, they ruined the economy, troubled the people, and halted development," he said.

