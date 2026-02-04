BJP, Opposition MPs face off in Parliament over Nishikant Dubey's remarks on Nehru, Indira | VIDEO Opposition MPs alleged that Nishikant Dubey crossed parliamentary limits while speaking during the motion of thanks. The Speaker told them to formally record their complaint and said the issue would be looked into as per rules.

New Delhi:

Heated exchanges were reported in the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chamber on Wednesday, where MPs from the ruling NDA and the Opposition engaged in a sharp argument over derogatory remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey during the motion of thanks to the President’s address. Opposition MPs demanded action against Dubey, accusing him of making objectionable comments on former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi inside the House.

According to sources, Speaker Om Birla asked Opposition MPs to submit their complaint in writing and assured them that the matter would be examined. The confrontation followed repeated disruptions in the House, leading to the adjournment of proceedings amid protests from Opposition members.

​Sources said a meeting between the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Home Minister was underway to discuss the issue, with Nishikant Dubey also present. Both Houses of Parliament are expected to continue discussions on the motion of thanks to the President’s address once proceedings resume.

Opposition's allegations against Nishikant Dubey and the controversy

Opposition MPs alleged that Nishikant Dubey crossed parliamentary limits while speaking during the motion of thanks. The Speaker told them to formally record their complaint and said the issue would be looked into as per rules. Sources said discussions continued for some time in the chamber, reflecting the seriousness of the standoff.

During his speech, Nishikant Dubey read from 6 books in the House and quoted from them while making remarks about former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. He referred to Nehru and Indira using objectionable remarks. Presiding officer Krishna Prasad Tennati attempted to stop him, but Dubey continued, triggering strong protests from Opposition MPs and forcing the Lok Sabha to be adjourned.

Opposition alleges double standards

The Opposition, including Wayanad MP Priyaka Gandhi accused the government of following different rules for the Leader of Opposition and BJP MPs. They claimed that while Opposition members including Rahul Gandhi were stopped or suspended, ruling party MPs were allowed to make provocative statements and read from books without consequence. The Opposition claimed this reflected a systematic attempt to stifle dissent in Parliament.

Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre

Speaking on the issue, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Centre of deliberately preventing Parliament from functioning. She said Nishikant Dubey was brought forward whenever the government wanted to create disruption. She questioned why the government objected when an Opposition member quoted from a published book, while a BJP MP was allowed to bring 6 books into the House and quote from them freely.

Priyanka Gandhi said the government wanted to impose its will on Parliament and that this amounted to disrespect of both the Speaker and the institution. She said the Leader of Opposition represented the entire Opposition, not just an individual, and alleged that the repeated references to Nehru were meant to distract the public from critical remarks made recently by a senior general about the country’s leadership. Calling the situation unprecedented, she said it was the first time she had seen a government that did not want Parliament itself to function.

Also read: Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE