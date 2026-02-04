BJP's Sikh leaders tear into Rahul Gandhi over 'traitor' remark against Bittu: 'Will not tolerate…' An exchange of sharp words broke out between Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday inside the Parliament premises. The confrontation took place at Makar Dwar as Bittu was passing by protesting Congress MPs.

New Delhi:

The prominent Sikh leaders of the BJP have strongly objected to Rahul Gandhi’s traitor remark against Ravneet Singh Bittu. Speaking over the LoP’s comment, which he made while protesting outside the Parliament, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the remark made by Rahul Gandhi was unacceptable, asserting that it was a big issue for the Sikh community.

Condemning Rahul Gandhi’s remark, Puri said the Raebareli MP called Bittu a “traitor” as the latter left the Congress Party to join the BJP.

"Rahul Gandhi used the word 'traitor' for Ravneet Bittu today. This word should not be used lightly, as it means one who betrays the country. This is a serious issue for the Sikh community. LoP Rahul Gandhi is upset that Bittu ji left his party, but he also told him that you will come back. Just because a turban-wearing person leaves your party, you call him a traitor. The word he used is unacceptable. To label anyone from any community as a traitor is unacceptable. Parliamentary discourse, both outside and inside the parliament, has to be grounded in decency and in decent language," he said.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also rebuked Rahul Gandhi for his remark against Ravneet Bittu. Sirsa said a Sikh can never be a traitor and the Congress Party hasn’t yet changed its mindset. He also criticised the Gandhi family, alleging that they attacked the Golden Temple.

"The kind of words used by Rahul Gandhi against a Sikh Minister, calling a Sikh Sardar 'traitor' - I strongly condemn this. This is very shameful. If there is a traitor, it is you Rahul Gandhi. Sikh Sardar can never be a traitor. Reflecting such a mindset and using such words for Sikhs, says that Congress mindset has not changed even to this day. If there is a traitor, it is the Gandhi family which attacked Sri Darbar Sahib with tanks, which harmed Akal Takht Sahib, which burned innocent Sikhs alive,” he said.

He also urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to take action against Rahul Gandhi.

“We strongly condemn the sin you have committed, the insult you hurled at Sikhs, the foul words you used for Sikhs. We will not tolerate this. I would like to tell the Lok Sabha Speaker to immediately initiate action against Rahul Gandhi," he added.



Delhi BJP MLA and former Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely also slammed Rahul Gandhi for his “traitor” remark. Lovely said Bittu’s grandfather sacrificed his life for the country and the LoP remark was unfortunate.



"It is unfortunate that a person whose grandfather sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of this country is being portrayed as a traitor, while those who speak about breaking the country into pieces are being ignored...The problem is that some people still haven’t come out of a feudal, royal mindset. Certain families still consider themselves entitled and see themselves as the owners of this country. They are unable to rise above that thinking. They believe that only their way of thinking and functioning is right, and that is unfortunate. I want to say this very clearly: this is not the first time. No one knows this better than me, this behaviour is habitual. They are habitual abusers of Sikhs and do not miss any opportunity to insult any Sikh,” he said.

A heated verbal exchange erupted between Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday within the Parliament complex. The altercation occurred near Makar Dwar when Bittu was walking past Congress MPs who were staging a protest. During the confrontation, Rahul Gandhi sharply criticised Bittu, labeling him a “traitor”. This prompted an immediate rebuttal from the Union Minister.

