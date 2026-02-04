Rahul Gandhi calls Ravneet Bittu a 'traitor', he hits back with the 'enemies of the nation' jibe | WATCH The government-opposition faceoff in the Lok Sabha intensified on Tuesday as eight protesting MPs were suspended for "unruly behaviour" after Rahul Gandhi was disallowed for the second day from quoting an article that cited an unpublished memoir of former Army chief on the 2020 India-China conflict.

An exchange of sharp words broke out between Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday inside the Parliament premises. The confrontation took place at Makar Dwar as Bittu was passing by protesting Congress MPs.

Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack, calling Bittu a "traitor," which immediately drew a strong response from the Union Minister.

As Bittu walked past the protesters, Rahul Gandhi remarked, "Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face,' and even offered to shake his hand, saying, "Hello brother, my traitor friend. Don't worry, you will come back (to Congress)."

Refusing the handshake, Bittu hit back sharply, saying "desh ke dushman" (enemies of the nation), and made it clear that he does not associate with those he considers hostile to the country. The two leaders were then seen exchanging heated words before moving on.

Congress MPs protest at the stairs of Parliament

Congress MPs holding a poster 'PM is compromised' were seen protesting at the stairs of Parliament over the India-US trade deal. On Tuesday, LoP Rahul Gandhi had alleged the same while speaking to the media on the India-US trade agreement.

On Tuesday, eight Opposition members, including seven from the Congress and one from the CPI-M, were suspended for the remainder of the Budget Session for unruly behaviour. Suspended Lok Sabha MPs Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, B. Manickam Tagore, Dr. Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and S. Venkatesan hold a protest in Parliament premises

Since Monday afternoon, the House has been witnessing uproar after Gandhi was disallowed from quoting an article that cited an unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief M M Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict.

