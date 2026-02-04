PM Modi to visit Malaysia on February 7-8; bilateral talks, diaspora outreach in the offing India and Malaysia share deep and long-standing ties rooted in history, civilisation and culture. These links are further reinforced by the Indian diaspora in Malaysia, which numbers around 2.9 million people and is the third largest Indian community in the world.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Malaysia on an official visit from 7 to 8 February 2026. The visit is taking place at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the MEA said. This will be PM Modi’s third visit to Malaysia. It will also be his first visit since India and Malaysia raised their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024. The MEA described the visit as an important step in strengthening bilateral relations.

During his stay, Prime Minister Modi will hold detailed talks over a wide range of issues related to cooperation between the two countries with his Malaysian counterpart.

The PM will also meet members of the Indian community in Malaysia. Besides, he will interact with industry leaders and business representatives. The 10th India–Malaysia CEO Forum will be held alongside the visit, according to the MEA.

India and Malaysia share deep and long-standing ties rooted in history, civilisation and culture. These links are further reinforced by the Indian diaspora in Malaysia, which numbers around 2.9 million people and is the third largest Indian community in the world.

India-Malaysia relations

The MEA said that the relationship between the two countries is broad-based and continues to grow. Areas of cooperation include trade and investment, defence and security, maritime cooperation, digital and financial technology, energy, healthcare, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

The visit will give both leaders an opportunity to review progress across all these sectors and to chart a course for future cooperation for mutual benefit, the MEA added.