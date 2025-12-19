Tamil Nadu SIR: Over 97 lakh names of voters deleted, around 85 per cent forms filed Tamil Nadu SIR: Omitted genuine voters can still claim their rights during the Claims and Objections phase, from December 19, 2025, to January 18, 2026. This period enables additions, deletions, corrections, and checks, letting citizens shape accurate rolls together.

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has seen massive turnout, with 5.43 crore out of 6.41 crore electors submitting forms by December 19 (Friday)- showcasing unprecedented civic engagement ahead of future polls. Over 97 lakh (15 per cent) names of the voters were axed from the voter list.

Record-breaking participation in phase one

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Tamil Nadu, reported a staggering 5,43,76,755 enumeration forms submitted from a total electorate of 6,41,14,587. This translates to over 84 per cent participation, reflecting robust public response to the first phase of SIR- a drive to update and purify voter lists for accuracy. Launched recently, the initiative aims to ensure every eligible citizen's voice counts, minimising discrepancies that could affect elections.

Claims and objections: Final chance for additions

Genuine electors omitted from the draft rolls can still secure their voting rights during the Claims and Objections period, running from December 19, to January 18, 2026. This window allows additions, deletions, corrections, and verifications, empowering citizens to refine the rolls collaboratively. Authorities urge eligible voters to act swiftly via online portals, Booth Level Officers (BLOs), or designated centers to avoid disenfranchisement.

Why SIR matters for Tamil Nadu's democracy?

Tamil Nadu's proactive revision underscores its commitment to electoral integrity, especially with urban migration and demographic shifts challenging roll accuracy. High submission rates signal strong awareness campaigns and BLO efficiency. Final rolls post-January will form the backbone for upcoming local and state elections, potentially boosting turnout and trust in the process. The CEO's office hailed the overwhelming participation as a democratic milestone.