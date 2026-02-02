PM Modi thanks Trump for reducing tariffs to 18%: 'His leadership vital for global peace, stability' India fully supports his efforts for peace, said the prime minister in an X (formerly Twitter) post, adding that he is looking forward to working closely with him to take the India-US partnership to unprecedented heights.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked US President Donald Trump after he announced that Washington has decided to reduce tariffs on New Delhi from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. He said Trump's leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity.

India fully supports his efforts for peace, said the prime minister in an X (formerly Twitter) post, adding that he is looking forward to working closely with him to take the India-US partnership to unprecedented heights.

"Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement," he said.

"When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation," he added.

Telephonic conversation between PM Modi, Trump

The two leaders held a telephonic conversation on late Monday night. The initial information about this was given by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. Later, Trump announced on Truth Social that he has reduced tariffs to 18 per cent from 25 per cent, while noting that India will reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the US to zero.

The 79-year-old Republic president also announced that India would stop procuring Russian crude. Trump had always been critical of India buying Russian oil and had claimed that the move is fueling the war in Ukraine. He also claimed that India will soon start procuring oil from Venezuela.

"Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most," Trump said.

Meanwhile, apart from trade negotiations, the relationship between India and the US were also hit over Trump's claim on ending the four-day India-Pakistan conflict in May last year and also his new immigration policy. However, India has always maintained that no third party was involved in the ceasefire talks with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.