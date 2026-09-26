Ram temple donations pilfered during counting process, 105 instances caught on CCTV, SIT probe finds

Ayodhya:

A nearly-70,000-page chargesheet filed by the Supreme Court-mandated Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the offerings-embezzlement case found that the diversion of donations from the Ram temple in Ayodhya took place during the cash-counting process and involved a network of people who allegedly removed, concealed and distributed the pilfered funds. The SIT probe document cites 105 instances of removal of cash from the counting area captured on CCTV cameras, besides thousands of recovered text messages and cash and valuables seized during the probe.

Chargesheet names eight accused who are in custody now

Apart from this, the chargesheet also named eight accused such as Anukalp Mishra, Avinash Shukla alias Shani, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu and Subhash Srivastava -- all of whom are in judicial custody.

Along with this, the chargesheet has also named former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, trustee Anil Mishra and construction in-charge Gopal Rao as prosecution witnesses in the case.

It should be noted that the case was registered on June 25 on a complaint from trust member Krishna Mohan following a preliminary SIT inquiry into alleged irregularities in the handling of donations.

Investigators identify 105 instances of unauthorised removal of cash

As per the details from the chargesheet, investigators identified 105 instances of unauthorised removal or concealment of cash from the counting facility by scanning CCTV footage, corroborating it with digital evidence, witness statements, banking records and a forensic audit. Furthermore, the SIT said it has found no evidence of pilferage during the subsequent transfer of the counted money to banks.

The SIT probe also tracked the alleged money trail through bank accounts, properties, vehicles and other assets linked to the accused and their relatives. Police have recovered Rs 79.85 lakh allegedly linked to the suspected embezzlement from seven of the eight accused, with no such recovery reported from Srivastava.

Police describe Anukalp Mishra as main conspirator

In this regard, police have described Anukalp Mishra as the main conspirator. The chargesheet says he was in touch with his relative, Lavkush Mishra, and accused Avinash Shukla through text messages.

The probe agency claims to have recovered more than 3,000 deleted messages from the mobile phones of the accused. As per the details from the chargesheet, the conversations allegedly discussed removing, concealing, transporting and distributing the stolen cash.

Amid these developments, police have treated the conversations as part of the digital evidence relating to the alleged conspiracy. The chargesheet alleges that the money removed during counting was subsequently concealed and distributed.

The CCTV footage has also been cited to attribute specific alleged acts to some accused. According to the investigation report, Avinash Shukla was allegedly involved in removing donation money on 85 occasions, while Anukalp Mishra allegedly assisted on 56 occasions, Karunesh Pandey on 68 occasions and Lavkush Mishra on 52 occasions.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read:

70 thefts in 45 days: SIT preliminary report widens Ram Temple donation probe; Anil Mishra under scanner