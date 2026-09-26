Punjab Police inspector posted in unit to tackle drug trafficking arrested with 3 kg heroin, 6 guns

Ferozepur (Punjab) :

A Punjab Police inspector posted with the Counter Intelligence wing to tackle drug trafficking has himself been arrested in Ferozepur after police allegedly recovered 3.350 kg of heroin, six pistols and ammunition from his car, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Inspector Baldev Singh, was intercepted by police on the Ferozepur-Moga road following a tip-off about the suspected transportation of narcotics and illegal weapons.

According to police, the SHO of Ghall Khurd police station received information on September 26 that Singh, who was posted with the Faridkot unit of the Counter Intelligence wing, was carrying drugs and illegal weapons in his Audi car.

Acting on the information, police set up a checkpoint and stopped the vehicle, apprehending Singh.

3 kg heroin, arms and ammunition recovered

During a search of the car, police recovered 3.350 kg of heroin, six pistols, four additional magazines and 17 live cartridges. Six mobile phones and the vehicle were also seized.

However, the seizure details in an initial statement by the Ferozepur SSP mentioned seven live rounds, while the district police's detailed account put the number at 17.

Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh said the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act at Ghall Khurd police station.

Police are investigating whether other people, including personnel from within the department and individuals outside it, were involved in the alleged drug and arms network.

The SSP said the police had a zero-tolerance policy towards such activities. Singh will be produced before a court, where police will seek his custody for further questioning.

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