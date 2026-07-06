70 thefts in 45 days: SIT preliminary report widens Ram Temple donation probe; Anil Mishra under scanner

Ayodhya:

As the probe widens into the alleged embezzlements of donations at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found that the theft was systematic and continued over an 'extended period', and was not a 'one-off act'. The development follows the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's high-level meeting that accepted general secretary Champat Rai's resignation.

In its preliminary report, the SIT found that the weak supervision by officials responsible for monitoring the counting process was exploited by the accused. There were inadequate checks on movement of cash inside the counting hall and the accused continued exploiting this.

The SIT examined CCTV footage covering a 45-day period and found repeated lapses in staff supervision and enforcement of security checks. The accused would allegedly hide the cash inside their clothes before leaving the temple premises.

The report also mentioned that around Rs 78.94 lakh was recovered from some employees before the investigation. An additional Rs 2.25 lakh was also recovered from the bathroom attached to the counting room on June 4 this year.

"Upon learning of irregularities, Trust officials gathered initial information and requested an impartial investigation from the Uttar Pradesh government, which subsequently formed a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT)," it said.

Role of Anil Mishra under scanner

The role of trustee Dr Anil Mishra, whose resignation was accepted earlier in the day, has come under scanner following the preliminary report of the SIT. The report found that that mandatory procedures governing the donation-counting process were not followed under Mishra. In fact, he ensured that none of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are followed.

Mishra was given responsibility to ensure the donation counting process is followed September 20, 2024, but he appointed personnel of his choice and made one, named Subhash Srivastava, the in charge of the counting centre, the SIT report noted.

Tinnu Yadav another key figure

Other than Mishra, Rai's close aide Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav is another key accused in the case. On his recommendation, a person named Manish Kumar Yadav was deployed in the counting room. The SIT report also stated that Tinnu was "handling the keys/ access to the hundis without written authorisation".

Examining the CCTV footage, the SIT found that theft was made on at least 70 occasions in 45 days. It believes that this started around April or May in 2025 and continued till June 5 this year. Theft was made every day in this period, the SIT's preliminary report stated.

Champat Rai's resignation accepted; interim general secretary appointed

The SIT report came hours after the Ram Temple Trust concluded its nearly three-hour long meeting and accepted resignations of Rai and Mishra. It also named trustee Krishna Mohan as the interim general secretary, while forming a three-member committee to identify a chief executive officer (CEO) for the trust.

The committee would comprise retired judge Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi and trustee Suresh Haware.

Following the meeting, the trust said it is 'deeply hurt' by the theft, but asserted that all 2,926 non-cash offerings are safe. It said another meeting would be held on July 22 to hold discussions over SIT's final report, which is expected to be released by then. Other than, the July 22 meeting would also focus on appointments of additional trustees.

ALSO READ - Ram Temple Trust displays ornaments donated by devotees amid theft allegations | WATCH