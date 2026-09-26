Northern Railway organises OHE Skill Excellence Competition 2026, Ambala Division bags top spot

The Over Head Equipment (OHE) Skill Excellence Competition 2026 has been organised by the Northern Railway, which was won by Ambala Division, said officials on Saturday.

In a press note, the Northern Railways said the aim of this competition was to enhance the skills of railway officials in OHE maintenance and breakdown restoration. The competition was organised across all 84 OHE depots of the divisions of the Northern Railway.

The competition was won by the Ambala Division, while the Lucknow Division was the first runner-up. The Delhi Division, on the other hand, was the second runner-up.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)The Northern Railway organised the OHE Skill Excellence Competition 2026.

"In the competition critical OHE exercises were conducted - contact & catenary wire splicing, bracket/ stay-arm insulator replacement, cantilever & ATD replacement," the statement by Northern Railway said, extending a hearty congratulations to the "dedicated railway stars for powering safe and uninterrupted rail travel".

Northern Railway GM felicitates winners

It also said Northern Railway General Manager (GM) Rajesh Kumar Pandey felicitated the skilled winners of the OHE Skill Excellence Competition-2026 at Electric Loco Shed in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

"All OHE Depots and staff enthusiastically participated sharpening their practical skills, strengthening teamwork and learning from one another by observing and sharing good practices," Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said in a statement.

The 70th Vishisht Rail Seva Puruskar

The Northern Railway keeps organising such events and awards its employees for their services. In January this year, it conferred the 70th Vishisht Rail Seva Puruskar in Delhi on 94 officials for their meritorious services.

The ceremony was held at the National Railway Museum in Chanakyapuri.

In addition to individual excellence, 30 'Efficiency Shields' were also awarded to various departments and divisions that demonstrated exceptional performance across different operational parameters over the past year.

"The awards recognise the exemplary dedication, hard work, and outstanding contribution of railway employees toward the smooth functioning and development of the rail network," a press note from the Northern Railway had said back then.