Rahul Gandhi targets BJP over SIR row, calls CEC Gyanesh Kumar 'in charge of match-fixing elections'

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and said he was recruited by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to 'fixing' the elections in India.

Rahul, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, was referring to a report by The Indian Express which claimed 'dissent' between Kumar, and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"First, Gyanesh Kumar - then a serving IAS officer - was used to recruit for the BJP. Then Modi and Shah made him the umpire and put him in charge of match-fixing India's elections," Rahul, a Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, said on X (previously Twitter).

The Congress and its leaders have kept targeting Kumar and called for his exclusion from the poll body, claiming the 'dissent' report is a fatal blow for the democracy in India. Several of party leaders have also sought Kumar's arrest, while INDIA bloc meeting has been called in Delhi on September 30 over the matter.

While the opposition is cornering the government over the matter, the poll body issued a clarification on Saturday and said all decisions regarding the SIR were unanimous and the letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary was not related to policy matters.

"In the recent months, the Commission has taken numerous decisions, including SIR across the country. The order for the SIR issued on 24.6.2025 for all the States/UTs, starting with Bihar, followed by West Bengal and 30 other States/UTs, was issued with the unanimous approval of the Commission," the poll body's press meet stated.

"The same has been upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India vide its order dated 27.5.2026. The schedule for SIR for 12 States and UTs was issued on 27.10.2025, and those for 19 States/ UTs was issued on 14.05.2026 with the unanimous approval of the Commission. The final figure of the number of electors will be known only after final publication in the remaining 12 states of Phase-III," it added.

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