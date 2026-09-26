EC takes big decisions amid SIR row, clarifies letter to cabinet secretary was on 'policy matter'

New Delhi:

In a first meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar amid a row over a report claiming 'dissent' between poll body's members over Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced some key decisions regarding the SIR drive. The meeting was held among Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at the Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi.

In a release, the poll body declared that electors who have received notices for being unmapped and for logical discrepancies would not need to appear before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), but the Booth Level Officer (BLO) would visit them to collect the documents for uploading them on the ECINet.

Only in exceptions that would be decided by the ERO, a hearing of electors would be held, preferably online, it clarified.

"Any adult member of the family can be authorised by the elector to attend the hearing on their behalf, if required. Facilities for the online hearing to be strengthened, DEOS (District Election Officers) will create an adequate number of help desks/hold special camps for the people living in night shelters, labourers, poor people, homeless etc. as per requirement," the poll body's notice read.

Poll body clarifies on letter to Cabinet Secretary

The poll body also clarified its position on a letter sent by Sandhu and Joshi, according to a report by The Indian Express earlier this week, to the Cabinet Secretary.

"The letter to the Cabinet Secretary was not related to any policy matter of the Commission or IT division but related to the working of an officer on deputation to ECI," the press note stated. "The work re- distribution orders issued by the concerned officer were not actually implemented after the orders of the two Commissioners, and the oversight over the IT division by the DEC was never actually withdrawn."

Further, the poll body highlighted that the press note was released following a meeting of the Election Commission on September 26 "and has the approval of the full Commission".

BLOs to conduct house-to-house visits in Goa

In its press note, the poll body also said the CEO Goa has directed concerned BLOs to conduct house-to-house visits to left-out voters to collect their forms. It also said that 81 out of the 97 voters have already filled Form 6 for inclusion.

Further, it said the period for filing claims and objections in the national capital has been extended till October 30 following a request by CEO Delhi. In Maharashtra, this deadline has been extended till October 12.

"SIR has already been completed in 20 States/UTs, including Bihar and West Bengal. Any person whose name has been left out during SIR or thereafter, and any person including young/ first-time voter, may apply to the concerned ERO, for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls under the process of continuous updation," it said.

"CEOs have been directed to facilitate the same. The CEOs, DEOs, and EROs will immediately launch a special drive for enrolment of these electors," it added.

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