Trump hails India Gate, eyes massive triumphal arch for Washington: 'Ours will be greatest' Earlier, Trump said over 57 cities around the world have triumphal arches and he wants to have the biggest of them in Washington.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Monday shared a picture of India Gate in New Delhi, calling it "India's beautiful Triumphal Arch". He said a similar monument would be built in the United States, which would be "the greatest of them all."

“India’s beautiful Triumphal Arch. Ours will be the greatest of them all!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump praises India Gate

India Gate is a war memorial in New Delhi, built in 1931 to honor Indian soldiers who died in World War I and the Afghan wars. Designed by Edwin Lutyens, it stands as a symbol of sacrifice, national pride and remembrance.

Earlier, Trump said over 57 cities around the world have triumphal arches and he wants to have the biggest of them in Washington.

"They have 57 cities around the world that have them. We're the only major city — Washington, D.C. — that doesn't... I'd like it to be the biggest one of all. We're the biggest, most powerful nation," he said.

Trump holds phone call with PM Modi

US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, according to the American envoy in India. US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, shared the information through a post on social media.

However, he did not provide any details about the issues discussed during the call.

"President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED," Gor said in the post.

The conversation between the two leaders came at a time when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in Washington for a three-day official visit.