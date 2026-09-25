Plea in SC seeks prosecution of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged SIR violations, demands SIT probe

New Delhi:

A fresh legal challenge has put Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at the centre of a controversy over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. A petition filed in the Supreme Court has sought criminal prosecution of the CEC, alleging violations of statutory duties in the handling of the voter-list revision exercise. The plea, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi, also challenges a series of decisions, guidelines and software changes allegedly introduced without the concurrence of the other two Election Commissioners.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the petitioner has urged the top court to declare such actions unconstitutional and void. The petition comes days after an Indian Express report highlighted differences within the Election Commission over several decisions linked to SIR, including changes to Form 6 and the handling of electoral-roll data. The report stated that the Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over decisions concerning the revision exercise.

What does the Supreme Court petition seek?

The petitioner has asked the top court to direct the competent authority to register complaints and initiate prosecution under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The plea names CEC Gyanesh Kumar along with Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg, Director General (IT) Seema Khanna and other officials who may be found responsible for the alleged breaches. Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act deals with punishment for specified breaches of official duty in connection with the preparation, revision or correction of electoral rolls. The petitioner has invoked this provision while alleging that several actions taken during the SIR process amounted to violations of statutory responsibilities.

The allegations include an unauthorised modification of Form 6, centralisation of electoral-roll databases, failure to restore eligible voters through the ECINet system and the filing of 16.10 lakh appeals in West Bengal challenging the inclusion of electors.

Form 6 changes at the centre of the controversy

One of the key issues raised in the petition concerns changes made to Form 6, the statutory form used by eligible citizens to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll. The Election Commission's voter services portal currently provides Form 6 for new voter registration and also hosts services related to the 2026 SIR exercise.

According to the petition, Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi objected to the alteration of Form 6 in May 2026, arguing that the statutory form could not be changed without a corresponding amendment to the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu subsequently concurred with the objection.

The petition alleges that despite these objections, Form 6 on the ECINet portal was modified to seek information about whether the applicant or their relatives had appeared in an earlier SIR electoral roll. The plea relies on a subsequent observation attributed to Sandhu, who described the alteration as "unauthorised and illegal".

Plea challenges decisions allegedly taken without majority concurrence

The petitioner has also challenged the manner in which certain decisions were allegedly taken within the Election Commission. The plea seeks a declaration that decisions, directives, guidelines and software modifications initiated, approved or implemented under Gyanesh Kumar without the concurrence of the full Commission, or contrary to the majority view of the Election Commissioners, are unconstitutional, ultra vires and void ab initio.

The petitioner has relied on Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023. According to the plea, the provision requires a matter to be decided according to the majority opinion where the CEC and the other Election Commissioners differ.

Plea seeks SIT or judicial inquiry into SIR data

The petitioner has also asked for an independent investigation into the functioning of the electoral-roll databases used during the SIR exercise. For this purpose, the plea seeks the constitution of a Judicial Inquiry Commission or Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and assisted by cybersecurity and information technology experts. The petition claims that 13 crore names were deleted across 30 States and Union Territories during the SIR exercise and seeks an investigation into how the deletions took place.

Plea seeks restoration of original Form 6

The petition also asks the Supreme Court to intervene in the electoral-roll process and restore what the petitioner describes as the original statutory Form 6. The plea seeks quashing of the modifications made to Form 6 on the ECINet and ERONet portals and restoration of the form prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. The petitioner has additionally asked for preservation of server logs, databases, communications and metadata connected with ECINet and ERONet from October 1, 2025 onwards.

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