'PM Modi and I are two people that get things done,' says Trump | 5 quotes on India-US trade deal

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced a trade deal with India hours after telephonic conversation with PM Modi. Besides, he also lowered tariffs from 25 per cent to 18 per cent on Indian exports.
US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, hailed the successful trade deal between the two nations, asserting that the US President genuinely considers PM Modi as his great friend.
"As I have said many times, President Trump genuinely considers Prime Minister Modi a great friend! Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening. The relationship between the United States and India has LIMITLESS POTENTIAL!" he posted on X.
Top quotes from Trump’s post
- Trump called PM Modi his greatest friend and a powerful leader of India.
- The US President said he had agreed to a trade deal with India out of his friendship and respect for PM Modi. Additionally he said the tariffs on India have been lowered to 18 per cent from the existing 25 per cent.
- Trump said he discussed with PM Modi trade and how peace could be brokered between Russia and Ukraine.
- Trump said the friendship between the US and India will grow stronger going forward.
- Trump said PM Modi and him are two leaders in the world who get things done. He added this cannot be said for many leaders.