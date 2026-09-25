PM Modi goes 'Bhajan Clubbing' with GenZ on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the 'Bhajan Clubbing' programme at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Park in Delhi to mark the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Earlier in the day, Modi paid tribute to Upadhyaya and praised his philosophy of "Antyodaya" as a cornerstone of public welfare and national development.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted how Upadhyaya's vision continues to influence contemporary policy and grassroots empowerment.

"My humble salutations to the true practitioner of national service, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, on his birth anniversary. He regarded the upliftment of the person standing in the last row of society as the foundation of nation-building and gave us the philosophy of Antyodaya, which continues to provide profound inspiration for public welfare even today," the Prime Minister wrote.

Urging citizens to follow Upadhyaya's legacy, Modi added, "Let us, on this special occasion, reaffirm our resolve to internalise his thoughts and ideals and fulfil our social and national responsibilities. As effort is made, so swiftly does the fruit appear. Thus, human endeavour alone exists; let destiny be that very thing."

The Prime Minister called upon people to imbibe Upadhyaya's ideals and fulfil their social and national responsibilities. He also shared a Sanskrit Subhashitam highlighting the importance of continuous effort and courage over reliance on luck, according to a press release.

About Deendayal Upadhyaya

Born on September 25, 1916, Deendayal Upadhyaya was a political thinker, economist and leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He was also a proponent of the ideology of Integral Humanism.

Upadhyaya pioneered publications including Rashtra Dharma, Panchajanya and the daily Swadesh. He started the monthly Rashtra Dharma, meaning "National Duty", in the 1940s to propagate the ideals of the Hindutva revival.

An RSS thinker and leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor of the BJP, Upadhyaya joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh while studying at Sanatan Dharma College in Kanpur.

He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. He died on February 11, 1968, under mysterious circumstances, with his body found near Mughal Sarai junction, which was later renamed Deendayal Upadhyay Junction.

Upadhyaya was also credited with building a dedicated cadre of workers and providing an ideological framework for the Jana Sangh. The 1967 session of the party was described as a significant milestone in his political career.

His ideas on Integral Humanism, social justice and self-reliance continue to be associated with the BJP's ideological framework.

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