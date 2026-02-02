Trump announces trade deal with India after talks with PM Modi; lowers tariffs to 18% In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that PM Modi has agreed that India will stop procuring Russian oil. Besides, he further said that India will start more oil from the US and also from Venezuela.

New Delhi:

India and the United States (US) have agreed to a trade deal, announced President Donald Trump on Monday following a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Calling PM Modi one of his 'greatest friends', the 79-year-old Republic president also announced that he has decided to lower tariffs from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that PM Modi has agreed that India will stop procuring Russian oil. The entire West has been critical of India for buying Russian crude. Besides, he further said that India will start more oil from the US and also from Venezuela.

"It was an honour to speak with Prime Minister Modi... We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela," he said, adding that this will help in stopping Ukraine war that has claimed thousands of lives.

The US president said he reduced the tariffs to 18 per cent out of his "respect and friendship" for PM Modi. In his post, Trump also said India has decided to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the US to zero, adding that the two leaders "get things done, something that cannot be said for most."

"The Prime Minister also committed to "BUY AMERICAN," at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products. Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward," he said.