Election Commission of India issues revised dates for SIR in Uttar Pradesh, check details here

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said that the Election Commission of India has revised the announced dates for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, based on the qualifying date of January 1, 2026, and has issued new dates.

"The Election Commission of India has issued revised dates for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state, based on the qualifying date of 01 January 2026, CEO UP said in a social media post.

"As per the revised dates, the draft publication of the electoral roll will now be done on 06 January 2026. The period for receiving claims and objections has been set from 06 January to 06 February 2026. From 06 January to 27 February 2026, the notice phase, decision on counting forms, and disposal of claims and objections will be carried out. The final publication of Uttar Pradesh's electoral roll will be done on 06 March 2026," it added.

Schedule revision comes amidst scrutiny of SIR in UP

The schedule revision comes at a time of increased scrutiny of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state, during which extensive pruning of the voter list was undertaken. The nearly 52-day exercise, carried out under the theme “Shuddh Nirvachak Namavali, Majboot Loktantra” (Clean Electoral Roll, Strong Democracy), began on November 4 and concluded on December 26 after being extended twice.

According to official estimates, the draft electoral roll is expected to include about 12.55 crore voters, while nearly 2.89 crore names have been removed from the pre-SIR list due to reasons such as death, relocation, or duplication resulting from enrolment elsewhere.

Deleted names can challenge removal

Those whose names have been deleted will have the opportunity to challenge the decision during the claims and objections period. Rinwa said voters whose names have been removed can apply again using Form 6, which will also be used for new voter registrations. Objections to the inclusion of names in the draft roll can be submitted through Form 7.

The SIR exercise and the large-scale deletion of names have sparked political controversy in Uttar Pradesh, with opposition parties alleging bias - claims that have been rejected by the ruling BJP.