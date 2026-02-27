Rajasthan CM announces name change for three cities, Mount Abu renamed as Abu Raj | Details

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday announced in the state assembly that the names of three cities in the state will be changed. The announcement has drawn strong public attention as it involves well-known cities and towns.

Which three cities renamed?

Sharing details during the session, the Chief Minister stated that the popular hill station Mount Abu will now be known as Abu Raj. He also announced that Jahazpur will now be referred to as Yagyapur, and Kama has been renamed to Kamvan.

Know about Mount Abu, Jahazpur and Kama

Mount Abu is the only hill station in Rajasthan. It is perched on the Aravalli Range and serves as a major tourist and pilgrimage destination in western India. Known for its cool climate, serene lakes and lush green landscapes, the city attracts visitors throughout the year.

Jahazpur is a historic town located in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan and is known for its strong cultural and religious significance. The city holds deep roots in Rajput and medieval history, with several ancient temples, stepwells and heritage structures spread across the region.

Kama is a prominent town in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. It is known for its cultural heritage and its deep association with the Braj region. The city holds religious significance due to its proximity to several important pilgrimage sites linked to Lord Krishna.