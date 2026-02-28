Pakistani fighter jet shot down in Jalalabad, pilot captured alive: Afghan military

New Delhi:

A Pakistani fighter jet crashed in Jalalabad city on Saturday, and the pilot was captured alive, according to Afghan military and police officials. The incident took place in the sixth district of Jalalabad, a key city in eastern Afghanistan. Residents said they saw the pilot parachute from the aircraft before being taken into custody.

Police spokesperson Tayeb Hammad said the aircraft was shot down by Afghan forces.

“A Pakistani fighter jet was shot down in the sixth district of Jalalabad city, and its pilot was captured alive,” he stated. Wahidullah Mohammadi, spokesperson for the military in eastern Afghanistan, also confirmed the development. He said Afghan forces brought down the jet and detained the pilot after the crash.