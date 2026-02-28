How can India meet Pakistan again in T20 World Cup 2026 again? Check details

New Delhi:

Qualification to the knockout stages of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 hangs in the balance for Pakistan. The side is all set to take on Sri Lanka in game 50 of the ongoing tournament at the Pallekelle International Stadium on February 28. It is worth noting that Pakistan currently sits in third place in their Super 8 group.

They need to defeat Sri Lanka by 65 runs or finish the game within 13 overs to overtake New Zealand in the group and qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

If Pakistan makes it to the knockout stages of the tournament, they could once again lock horns with their arch-rivals, India. The two sides had met earlier in the group stage of the competition, and the Men in Blue managed to secure a brilliant victory.

According to the current situation, Pakistan will qualify for the knockouts and finish in second place in their Super 8 group. On the other hand, if the Indian team somehow tops their Super 8 group, the two sides will take on each other in the semi-final of the tournament.

In the second scenario, an India-Pakistan clash is possible in the World Cup once more if both sides win their semi-final clashes and face off in the summit clash of the competition.

Pakistan to take on Sri Lanka in Pallekelle next

Pakistan to take on Sri Lanka in Pallekelle next

Speaking of the game between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the two sides will take on each other at the Pallekelle International Stadium on February 28. Sri Lanka has already been eliminated from the tournament, and Pakistan needs to fulfil certain scenarios as they aim to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Currently, Pakistan sits in third place in the group with one point in two matches. On the other hand, New Zealand sits in second with three points in three matches.

