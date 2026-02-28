SL vs PAK: Head to Head record ahead of T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Pallekelle

Pallekele (Sri Lanka):

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in game 50 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides will take on each other at the Pallekelle International Stadium on February 28. It is worth noting that the clash is a must-win game for Pakistan, as a loss would mean elimination from the tournament.

Notably, Pakistan needs to win by 65 runs or more or win the game in 13 overs to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament; if they fail to do so, they will finish in third place in their Super 8 group and will be eliminated from the competition.

Ahead of the clash, many fans would be wondering how Sri Lanka and Pakistan have fared against each other in the shortest format of the game.

SL vs PAK, T20I head-to-head record:

It is worth noting that Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced off against each other 24 times in the shortest format of the game. Out of those 24 matches, Pakistan have emerged victorious 14 times, whereas Sri Lanka have won the tie 10 times. With the Men in Green leading the head-to-head, it could be interesting to see how the side fares against Sri Lanka in their upcoming must-win clash.

Squads:

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

