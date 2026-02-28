Pallekelle weather report: Will rain spoil SL vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight clash?

Pallekele (Sri Lanka):

The stage is set for game 50 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Sri Lanka will lock horns with Pakistan at the Pallekelle International Stadium on February 28. It is worth noting that it is a must-win clash for Pakistan, as qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament hangs in the balance.

Furthermore, Pakistan needs to register a win by 65 runs or win the game in 13 overs if they are to surpass New Zealand’s net run rate and qualify for the knockouts. A clash that could prove to be tough for the Men in Green, it could be interesting to see how the side fares against the hosts.

Ahead of the game, many fans would be wondering how the weather would fare in the clash, especially since the game is being played in Sri Lanka.

Pallekelle weather report

As far as the weather is concerned, there is good news for the fans: there is little to no chance of rain in Pallekelle for the clash. According to AccuWeather, the weather in Pallekelle will remain cool, around 18 degrees Celsius; the humidity is expected to be around 74 per cent, which means that dew could play a big role in the clash.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

