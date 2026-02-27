What do Pakistan need to do to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 knockouts? Check scenarios

Colombo:

Game 49 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 saw England take on New Zealand. The two sides locked horns at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, and England managed to register a four-wicket win against the Black Caps. The win proved to be beneficial for Pakistan, and it kept them in the race for the knockouts of the tournament.

It is worth noting that Pakistan has one point to their name and sits in third place in their Super 8 group. On the other hand, New Zealand sits in second with three points. Furthermore, Sri Lanka, who have been eliminated, sit in fourth with zero points.

It is still possible for Pakistan to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament, but they will need to defeat Sri Lanka by 65 runs or win the game in 13 overs if they need to surpass New Zealand’s net run rate in the table and overtake the second spot in the group to qualify for the knockouts.

Harry Brook opens up on England’s win against New Zealand

Speaking on the game between England and New Zealand, the Black Caps posted a total of 159 runs in the first innings, and while the side put in a good performance, England managed to pull it back as Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks put forth a brilliant show in the dying stages of the game.

After the game, England skipper Harry Brook came forward and gave his take on his side’s performance. “Yeah, and we've seen what Reggie do in the nets and he's gone out there and played beautifully there and taken the game away from them alongside Jacksy who's got his fourth man of the match, in this tournament, which is the most ever, he's just told me, so he's pretty happy with that performance. (on Rehan) Yeah, and there's conversations to be had, but we said from the start of the comp, when we said it to the group, we're going to select on conditions and we thought that today was the perfect opportunity to bring him in and he did an amazing job. (did New Zealand test you?) Yeah, absolutely,” Brook said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read: