Lebanon-Israel hold first talks in 33 years in Washington amid Gulf tensions; more meetings expected

Washington:

Lebanon and Israel have resumed direct discussions for the first time in many years, marking a notable diplomatic moment during a period of heightened tensions in West Asia. The initial meeting took place in Washington on Tuesday, where both sides described the exchange as positive, though key differences remain unresolved.

The United States hosted this trilateral meeting, marking the first time the three parties had engaged at a high level since 1993.

Lebanon’s Ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, said further details about the next round of talks would be shared “in due course.” She characterised the first meeting as constructive and stressed the urgency of addressing the humanitarian situation caused by the ongoing conflict.

In her statement following the talks, Moawad emphasised the need for immediate action to reduce tensions.

“I called for a ceasefire and the return of displaced persons to their homes. I also called for the adoption of practical measures to alleviate the severe humanitarian crisis that Lebanon continues to endure as a result of the ongoing conflict,” CNN quoted her as saying.

She also highlighted Lebanon’s position on sovereignty and security, stating that she had “reaffirmed the urgent need for the full implementation of the cessation of hostilities announcement of November 2024”.

The ambassador expressed appreciation to the United States for facilitating the discussions.

During the meeting, Moawad reiterated Beirut’s demand for a ceasefire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. According to reports, this remains Lebanon’s main priority in the negotiations.

Focus on security of people in Israel

On the Israeli side, Ambassador Yechiel Leiter described the talks as a “wonderful two-hour exchange” but did not speak on ceasefire in southern Lebanon.

"As for a ceasefire, we are dealing with only one thing, and I made this very clear, we are focused on the security of the residents of the State of Israel," Leiter said.

Talks amid US Iran ceasefire

The discussions come amid a broader regional crisis and follow a fragile ceasefire reached a week earlier involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Israel is expected to focus on the disarmament of Hezbollah and the possibility of a future peace agreement with Lebanon.