'A huge positive': Irfan Pathan lauds India management after dominant victory against Zimbabwe

The Indian team managed to register a brilliant victory over Zimbabwe in game 48 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides locked horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26, and the Men in Blue posted a total of 256 in the first innings and limited Zimbabwe to 184, winning the game by 72 runs.

After the game, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took centre stage and talked about the decisions that the Indian management took in the clash against Zimbabwe. He heaped praise on the management, talking about the decision to let Tilak Varma bat down the order.

“Tilak Varma batting at number six and playing at that strike rate is a huge positive. He had been striking at around 100 in this World Cup, and then suddenly he batted at a strike rate of over 200, even crossing 300 at one stage. That kind of aggressive batting, hitting sixes freely, is a very big positive. We even saw the lap shot from him,” Irfan Pathan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Pathan heaped praise on Arshdeep Singh’s performance

Furthermore, Irfan Pathan lauded the performance of star pacer Arshdeep Singh in the game. Branding it very smart from India’s star man. In the four overs that Arshdeep bowled, he took four wickets and conceded 24 runs to his name.

“I really liked Arshdeep’s approach. When he came on to bowl at the end, he kept delivering yorker after yorker. But when he started with the new ball on the Chennai pitch, he first bowled slightly shorter lengths. He pushed the batter onto the back foot, and then tried pitching it up. We also saw some swing. It was very smart bowling, and he was rewarded with wickets as well,” Pathan said.

