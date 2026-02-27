Australia women clinch ODI series, register dominant win against India in Hobart

Hobart:

The second ODI of the ongoing series between Australia women and India women saw the two sides lock horns at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on February 27. The game saw Australia Women register a dominant victory, as the Women in Yellow registered a five-wicket victory.

The clash began with India women coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana scoring 52 and 31 runs, respectively. Jemimah Rodrigues added 11 runs on the board alongside Harmanpreet Kaur, adding 54 runs in 70 deliveries.

Furthermore, Kashvee Gautam and Richa Ghosh scored 25 and 22 runs, respectively, as India women posted a total of 251 runs in the first innings of the game. As for Australia women, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, and Ashleigh Gardner were the highest wicket takers with two wickets to their names. Megan Schutt and Nicola Carey took one wicket each as well.

Georgia Voll’s ton propelled Australia women to a stellar win

Chasing down the target, Australia women opened their innings with Alyssa Healy departing cheaply on a score of six runs. However, after the early dismissal, Phoebe Litchfield put in a good performance and scored 80 runs in 62 deliveries.

Furthermore, Georgia Voll performed brilliantly and amassed 101 runs in 82 deliveries. Furthermore, Beth Mooney added 31 runs on the board as Australia women chased down the target in 36.1 overs and won the game by five wickets.

Kashvee Gautam and Deepti Sharma were the highest wicket takers for India women in the run chase, with two wickets each to their names. Kranti Gaud took one wicket as well, but it was not enough for the Women in Blue, as Australia women performed brilliantly and won the game, subsequently clinching the ODI series as well.

