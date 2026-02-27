'See this from two sides': R Ashwin weighs in on Sanju Samson's performance against Zimbabwe in Chennai

New Delhi:

The Indian team registered a comfortable victory against Zimbabwe in game 48 of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The two sides locked horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26, and the clash saw India batting first and posting a total of 256 runs on the board in the first innings.

India’s batting attracted heavy praise from the experts. It is worth noting that many eyes were set upon opener Sanju Samson, who came into the playing XI in the place of Rinku Singh. Opening alongside Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson scored 24 runs in 15 deliveries and gave a good start to the Men in Blue.

After the clash, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about Samson’s performance in the clash and shared his perspective on the same as well.

"I will see this from two sides. One, Sanju Samson the boy I know and what he is capable of. Second is Samson for the Indian team. This team, in this World Cup, addressed the opening partnership in this game. We got a better start. If Sanju can give me 15-ball 28, 16-ball 30, from here till the final, he would have done a job for the team. Maybe he can score big also, but he has done the job," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin backed Samson to score big

Furthermore, Ashwin talked about Samson’s ability to go big and backed him to get big scores in the forthcoming matches of the tournament.

"For Samson the person, that I like, I really do want him to stick in and make a huge score. There will not be a better opportunity than this. I want him to start well and capitalize as well. If you come here after years after hardwork, in this platform, catch the flight. Even if you fall, you can say you tried at least. I would want him to finish the World Cup with a hundred, or that match-winning performance, for his confidence. He deserves it," he added.

