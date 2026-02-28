Trump signals possible 'intervention', praises Pakistan amid Afghanistan border conflict

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has indicated that he may consider intervening in the growing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Friday, Trump said he would think about stepping in if necessary.

“I would (intervene). But I get along with Pakistan very, very well. They have a great Prime Minister, a great General. They have a great leader two of the people that I really respect a lot. Pakistan is doing terrifically well,” Trump said.

His remarks come at a time when cross-border tensions between the two neighboring countries have intensified.

Trump’s praise for Pakistan’s leadership

Trump openly praised Pakistan’s Prime Minister and Army Chief, describing them as strong leaders whom he respects. The US State Department also signaled support for Pakistan. Allison M Hooker, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, said she spoke with Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch to express condolences over lives lost in recent fighting. She added that the United States continues to monitor the situation closely and supports Pakistan’s right to defend itself against Taliban attacks.

Security advisory for US citizens

Amid rising tensions, the US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan issued a security advisory for American citizens.

The advisory noted that Pakistani security forces have increased their presence in major cities due to potential terrorist threats. Law enforcement facilities, military installations, and major commercial centers were described as possible targets. US citizens were urged to remain cautious, particularly in crowded areas and during peak hours.

The situation worsened after Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia — marking the first time it directly targeted Taliban-controlled cities over allegations of harboring militants.

Pakistan declared what it described as “open war” following the strikes. Both sides have reported casualties, though independent verification has not been possible. Pakistan said 12 of its soldiers were killed, while Afghanistan claimed 13 Taliban fighters died. Each side also reported higher enemy losses.

Despite the escalation, Taliban authorities in Afghanistan signaled willingness to negotiate. Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the group prefers resolving issues through dialogue.

The conflict along the 2,600-kilometer border has drawn global attention. In New York, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over the violence and its impact on civilians. He called for an immediate ceasefire and urged both sides to resolve differences through diplomacy.

Qatar, which has previously mediated tensions between the two countries, is again working to ease the crisis amid fears that the conflict could spiral further.

In the same interaction with reporters, Trump also addressed tensions with Iran. He said he was unhappy with how Tehran is handling ongoing discussions with the United States.

“I’m not happy that they’re not giving us what we need. I’m not happy about it at all. We’ll see what happens. We’ll talk later,” Trump said, adding that future talks would determine the next steps.