Noida Thar rampage: Motorcycle dragged for kilometers after fuel theft chase near Badalpur | Video

Noida:

In a shocking incident near Noida, close to Delhi, a Mahindra Thar SUV unleashed terror on a highway in the Badalpur police station area of Dhum Manikpur village on Saturday morning. The drama began when the Thar, driven by suspects who had fled a petrol pump without paying, was pursued by station employees attempting to recover dues. Enraged, the occupants rammed into a motorcycle carrying two riders, striking it violently before dragging the bike, and its occupants, for several kilometers along the busy stretch. CCTV footage captured the entire horrifying sequence, showing the motorcycle entangled with the Thar as sparks flew and the vehicle caught fire from friction.

Fiery drag and injuries mount

The high-speed pursuit turned gruesome as the motorcycle's rear tire ignited from the relentless dragging, billowing thick black smoke across the highway and halting traffic in panic. The two injured riders, flung and scraped over the rough asphalt, suffered severe burns, lacerations and fractures, requiring immediate medical attention at a nearby hospital. Onlookers watched in horror via live CCTV feeds circulating online, while the Thar continued its reckless path, ignoring desperate pleas to stop. The fuel theft at the pump, where the suspects filled up and bolted without payment, ignited the chain of events, transforming a petty crime into a near-fatal rampage.

Police ambush and dramatic arrest

Alerted by the petrol pump staff and viral video clips, Jar CHA and Kot police chowki teams sprang into action, setting up a tight cordon near Luharli Toll Plaza. In a swift operation, they intercepted the fleeing Thar, seizing the vehicle on the spot and taking its occupants into custody without resistance. Preliminary questioning revealed the drivers' brazen attempt to evade responsibility had escalated wildly, endangering dozens on the highway. Noida Police have registered a case for attempted murder, theft, and reckless driving, vowing a thorough probe using the incriminating CCTV evidence to ensure justice for the victims.