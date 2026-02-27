Advertisement
  Colombo weather report: Will rain spoil ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight clash?

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
The stage is set for game 49 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. England is all set to take on New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, and ahead of the game, let us have a look at the weather report for the upcoming game.

New Zealand cricket
New Zealand cricket Image Source : AP
Colombo:

The stage is set for the 49th game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. England locks horns with New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 27. It is worth noting that England has already qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament, and New Zealand is yet to make it. 

Notably, New Zealand sits in second place in their group with three points to their name. In the two matches that they have played, the Black Caps have won one match, with the other producing no result. 

It is worth noting that New Zealand will secure their place in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 if they defeat England tonight in Colombo. The win would also knock Pakistan out of the tournament. Ahead of the clash, let us have a look at how the weather could play a role at the R. Premadasa Stadium. 

Colombo weather report

As far as the weather is concerned, there is good news for the fans: there is little to no chance of rain in Colombo for the clash between England and New Zealand. There is a 3 per percent chance of rain in the clash in Colombo; the chances of rain during the start of the game at 7 pm are at 0 percent. 

Squads

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie

