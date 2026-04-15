Chhattisgarh power plant blast: President Droupadi Murmu condoles loss of lives, death count rises to 14

Raipur:

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in an explosion at a power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district as the death count in the tragedy rose to 14 following the conclusion of rescue operations by authorities.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the deaths of people in a power plant in Sakti district of Chhattisgarh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the President wrote in a post X.

The explosion took place at the Vedanta Limited Power Plant on Tuesday afternoon when a steam-carrying tube connected to a boiler exploded at the power plant located in Sakti district, officials said.

The blast occurred around 2:30 pm at the facility in Singhitarai village. The impact caused severe burn injuries to workers present at the site.

Sakti SP Praful Thakur told ANI that police teams rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the alert and prioritised shifting the injured to nearby hospitals in Raigarh. Some of the critically injured were later referred to other centres for advanced treatment.

"So far, 14 people have died, and around 20 are undergoing treatment across various hospitals. Five individuals have been referred for advanced care. Initial assessments suggest no more people are trapped, though thorough checks have been carried out," he said.

Rescue operations were launched swiftly by local administration and police teams. Officials said several workers were initially taken to hospitals in Raigarh and Bilaspur districts for treatment, with some reported to be in critical condition.

CM announces compensation, orders probe

Sakti Collector Amrit Vikas Topno said the administration's immediate focus is on supporting the affected families. He announced compensation of Rs 35 lakh and a job for the next of kin of each deceased worker, while those injured will receive Rs 15 lakh.

He added that the medical expenses of the injured will be borne by the plant management.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the incident and termed it extremely tragic. He announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured. He also ordered a probe into the incident and directed that strict action be taken against those found responsible.

The district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident, while the company has initiated its own investigation.